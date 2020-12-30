5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Dec. 30

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 30:

1. 1st reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday, adding urgency to efforts to vaccinate Americans.

The variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Elbert County and has no travel history, state health officials said.

Elbert County is a mainly rural area of rolling plains at the far edge of the Denver metro area that includes a portion of Interstate 70, the state’s main east-west highway.

Read more.

2. ‘Please stay home’: Houston doctor issues plea as hospital fills up ahead of new year

A Houston doctor whose hospital is packed with coronavirus patients is pleading with people to stay home to ring in the new year.

The drive-thru testing site at the United Memorial Medical Center in northwest Houston was busy Tuesday, but it’s the situation inside the hospital that has Dr. Joseph Varon concerned.

Varon said the COVID-19 unit is almost full and the hospital is about to open another ward to be able to handle all the patients.

Read more.

3. Stimulus money could start hitting accounts by tonight, Mnuchin says

The newly approved $600 stimulus checks could start being deposited in bank accounts as soon as Tuesday night, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In a tweet, Mnuchin said his agency has delivered payment instructions to the Federal Reserve and some payments could arrive in accounts by direct deposit as early as Tuesday night. He said the deposit process will continue into next week.

Read more.

4. Mother still fighting for justice after crash kills husband, 2 children

One mother is doing everything she can to stay strong. The holiday season is supposed to be a joyous one, but one mother of two is mourning the loss of her children and husband after a tragic accident in Angleton. Now, this mother is fighting for accountability.

Monica Mendez lost her 4-year-old son Cameron, 2-year-old daughter Camila and 34-year-old husband Justin Pena on Nov. 28.

A month later, she is still fighting for answers and continue to mourn her loss.

Read more.

5. Texas Bowl canceled because of coronavirus concerns

The Mercari Texas Bowl has been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The New Year’s Eve matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the TCU Horned Frogs was set to be played at NRG Stadium.

Like so many other games and events in 2020, issues surrounding COVID-19 are cited as the reason.

Read more.

