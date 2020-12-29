This Katy ISD student is baking her way to victory on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’

KATY, Texas – Miabella Ramirez, 12, is representing Katy in a sweet way.

She, along with 11 other kid bakers, was chosen to participate in Season 9 of the Food Network’s show “Kids Baking Championship,” hosted by Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli.

Ramirez shared her experience on the show via Instagram, where she also runs her own bakery business with her parents’ help.

“It was an incredible experience to bake along some of the best kid bakers in the US!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

One Katy ISD student is getting ready to bake her way to the top! Miabella Ramirez, @BeckJuniorHigh student, was chosen to compete on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship! The show airs tomorrow, Dec. 28, on Food Network at 8pm. Good luck, Miabella! pic.twitter.com/eGlpgvvC3D — Katy ISD (@katyisd) December 27, 2020

Katy ISD cheered on the Beck Junior High student via Twitter and Facebook, wishing her great luck.

“We will be watching and rooting for you!” the Facebook post said.

“Kids Baking Championship” premiered its first two episodes of the competition Monday night, featuring Ramirez and the 11 other contestants completing a challenge based on a theme given by both Goldman and Bertinelli. The latest challenges presented were making a cheesecake using a brushstroke decorating trend, and creating a “garden” cake using natural fruit and herbs.

As of Episode 2, Ramirez is staying strong in the competition. Episode 3 will feature a “colorful” challenge where kid bakers will use their baking techniques to create vibrant cupcakes.

You can catch up on Season 9 of “Kids Baking Championship” Mondays at 8 p.m. on Food Network or by watching the latest episodes here.