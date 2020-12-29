Here are the most clicked-on stories of 2020

HOUSTON – It’s an understatement to say this year was full of news.

Coronavirus

Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, 2020.

Just about anything related to the coronavirus pandemic was of high interest this year. Of our most popular stories of the year, a majority of them were related to COVID-19 data and developments. As a matter of fact, those data stories are the same ones we update each day with new case numbers and positivity rates.

Hurricane season

Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, 2020.

This year saw a record-setting hurricane season with a total of 30 named storms. We ran out of names for the year and went farther into the Greek alphabet than ever before.

Laura was the storm that grabbed headlines along our section of the Gulf Coast. Forecast paths for the monster storm fluctuated between the Houston area to Louisiana. The powerful Category 4 storm eventually slammed into the Louisiana coast with winds of 150 mph.

You can look back at the 2020 hurricane season and keep track of the 2021 season when it begins at Click2Houston.com/hurricane.

Dad saves daughter from alligator

In League City, news of a dad leaping into action to save his 4-year-old daughter from the jaws an 11-foot-7-inch alligator grabbed national headlines.

“He was headed straight for her, there’s no doubt that’s where he was headed,” said Andrew Grande Sr.

An alligator wrangler ended up snagging the massive reptile and relocating it.

Rodeo canceled

Two of our most clicked-on stories of the year were about the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo because of the coronavirus pandemic. After just a little more than a week of bucking fun, local leaders declared an emergency as COVID-19 arrived in the Houston area. That led to the remainder of the nearly monthlong event being canceled.

A big part of the annual festival is the vendors that are selling their rodeo-themed fare. The cancellation left many of them wondering how their businesses were going to survive without the influx of sales the event usually brings.

Deadly explosion

Another Houston story that grabbed national headlines this year was the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in January. The blast killed two workers and damaged hundreds of homes in the Spring Branch area.

The detonation was blamed on a spark that ignited propylene that was leaking from a tank at the business.

