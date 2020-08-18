Watching the tropics: What to know about 2 systems in Atlantic right now

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is tracking two systems that are moving through the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Here’s a look at what we know about each of the tropical waves.

Invest 97L

This system is less likely to form out of the two invests, but computer models do show a circulation entering the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week. The water in the Gulf is extremely warm, and any circulation coming in could pose a threat.

KPRC

Invest 98L

This system is expected to develop into a tropical depression or storm. In general, the models show this hooking northward and going up the East Coast, but any invest forming on this plane is worth watching as it could go either way.

KPRC

What is an invest?

An “invest” is the designation given to an area of unorganized thunderstorms that shows the potential for organization and possible development into a tropical system.

Bottom line

We don’t have a storm to track just yet.

We are calling for higher storm chances early next week, considering there will at least be more tropical moisture in the Gulf next week even if a storm doesn’t form. This is due to Invest 97L.

Tere is MUCH uncertainty in the forecast.

This is a great opportunity to recognize we are heading into the peak of hurricane season and folks should have their plan set

Keep track

You can follow the latest developments during hurricane season in our Hurricane Headquarters section here. You can also download our Hurricane app by searching for KPRC in your app store.