LIVE SOCIAL FEED: What Houston’s experts are saying about Laura and Marco right now

HOUSTON – As the Houston-area and the Gulf Coast is bracing for severe storms, it is very important to keep connected with accurate local, state, and national social media accounts.
Here’s a feed from Houston weather experts like Jeff Lindner and the National Weather Service along with KPRC 2′s weather team including Frank Billingsley, Eric Braate, Justin Stapleton, Britta Merwin and Khambrel Marshall.
