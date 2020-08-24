LIST: These are all the evacuation orders in place in the Houston area

HOUSTON – As severe weather potentially heads for the Houston-area, many groups are preemptively issuing evacuation orders.
Here’s a list of the evacuation orders in place right now:
- Texas A&M University — University officials announced that it was issuing mandatory evacuation orders for all students on the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus effective Tuesday.
- City of Port Arthur — Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist at Harris County Flood Control District, confirmed to KPRC 2 that the City of Port Arthur will be ordering a mandatory evacuation effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
- City of Galveston — Galveston officials urged people who live in low-lying areas west of the end of the seawall are encouraged to evacuate the area as Laura approaches the coast. “We urge our residents living in these areas to make preparations to leave,” the release read. “Higher than normal tides ahead of the storm may make some roads impassable so it is important to act quickly and carefully.”
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice —The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Monday that it is evacuating three secure facilities and a portion of a fourth facility, along with three residential facilities in the Beaumont and Jasper areas. The Beaumont Residential Reentry Center, two Transitional Treatment Centers, the Gist State Jail, LeBlanc Unit, and portions of the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, and the Goodman Unit in Jasper began evacuations Monday morning. The moves will affect approximately 3,400 offenders and 200 clients assigned to these facilities and is expected to be completed later today.