LIST: These are all the evacuation orders in place in the Houston area

HOUSTON – As severe weather potentially heads for the Houston-area, many groups are preemptively issuing evacuation orders.

Related stories and resources

Latest forecast updates from KPRC 2 Meteorologists

Live blog following updates, closures, and more

LIVE SOCIAL FEED: What Houston’s experts are saying about Laura and Marco right now

Here is KPRC2′s 2020 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide

Here’s a list of the evacuation orders in place right now: