SCHOOL CLOSURES: All the Houston-area schools, districts and colleges that will be closed due to severe weather

HOUSTON – Along with evacuation orders and other storm preparations, some Houston-area schools, districts and colleges will remain closed in the coming days with the looming threat of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.

Here’s a list of educational institutions that have announced closures so far:

Galveston Independent School District

The Galveston Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that Crenshaw School on Bolivar Peninsula with be the only school closed for the remainder of the week, from Tuesday through Friday. All other Galveston ISD campuses will remain open for remote learning Tuesday. If a family chooses to voluntarily evacuate, you’re asked to check in with your campus for attendance purposes.

Anahuac Independent School District

The Anahuac Independent School District announced it will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Aug. 28 “due to the concern for the safety of our staff and students,” officials announced.

Brazosport Independent School District

Brazosport ISD will be closed Tuesday through Thursday and the district said there will be no in-person or virtual classes during the days of the closure.

"Given the uncertainty of Tropical Storm Laura in the Gulf of Mexico, we have determined it is in the best interest of our students and staff to take action and close schools Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," the district said on their website Monday.

Brazosport College

Brazosport College will close Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Thursday. All evening college classes scheduled for Tuesday, including online, face-to-face, or in a hybrid/blended format are canceled, the college announced. Meanwhile, any classes scheduled before 5 p.m. Tuesday will continue as scheduled. This will include dual credit courses being offered online, face-to-face or in a hybrid format.