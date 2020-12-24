Ask 2: Who is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine right now?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine right now?

Answer: As of Thursday, Dec. 24, administration of the coronavirus vaccine is limited to two pools of people due to the current availability of doses.

According to the Department of State and Health Services, Phase 1A recipients include frontline health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities. Phase 1B recipients include those 65 years of age or older, and 16 years or age or older with at least one of the following chronic medical conditions:

Cancer.

Chronic kidney disease.

COPD.

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies.

Solid organ transplantation.

Obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher).

Pregnancy.

Sickle cell disease.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

If you believe you fall into these groups, you should contact your health care provider for more information about how to receive your shot.

According to Harris County Public Health, the vaccine won’t be widely available to the public until 2021.

