5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Dec. 10

Here are things to know for Thursday, Dec. 10:

1. SpaceX’s Starship SN8 blows up during landing phase of high-altitude test flight

SpaceX’s high-altitude test flight for its prototype Starship SN8 ended in an explosion Wednesday as the spacecraft attempted to land in Boca Chica.

It was the first test of its kind for the Starship, running all three raptor engines in an attempt to reach a height of more than 41,000 feet.

After climbing, the craft did a bellyflop maneuver and then corrected itself. The prototype came in for a landing at an angle before exploded at what appeared to be touchdown.

Read more.

2. Ex-HISD teacher accused of molesting child arrested again after second person comes forward

A former Houston Independent School District elementary school teacher has been arrested for a second time after being accused of touching another student during his time as an educator.

David Salisbury, 64, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

According to court documents, his victim was just 5 years old at the time of the assault.

Read more.

3. HISD teacher repeatedly written up for wearing protective gear to classroom

A high school English teacher has accused school administrators of bullying and retaliation because of her decision to wear medical scrubs to work.

“I wear scrubs and a scrub cap,” said Abarca, an English teacher at James Madison High School in southwest Houston.

Abarca has worn scrubs to work since Oct. 22. That also marked the day she said the school’s principal sent her home because she refused to change her clothes. Abarca said she wears medical scrubs as personal protection equipment, not only to protect her students but also her young children at home.

Read more.

4. Neighborhood alert: Coyote sighting in broad daylight in Katy, Fulshear areas

Neighbors have caught multiple daytime sightings of coyotes recently in the Katy and Fulshear areas. One man used his drone to capture video of a coyote near homes in Pine Mill Ranch.

Others have seen them along walking trails and have caught them on their front door cameras.

Many told KPRC 2 that the coyotes they encounter either keep moving or just go about their day.

Wildlife experts said coyotes don’t want to get close to humans. They are usually looking for food, and that they could go after smaller pets.

Read more.

5. A major event happening in the sky right now won’t be matched until 2080, experts say

A major event is happening in the sky this month, and it’s one that won’t be matched again until 2080, according to experts.

The two largest planets in our solar system — Jupiter and Saturn — will engage in what is called a great conjunction. Astronomers use the term for the meeting of the two largest worlds, and it will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 1623, only 14 years after Galileo made his first telescope, EarthSky reports.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in