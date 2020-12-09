PHOTOS: This is what to expect at that massive holiday lights display in Magnolia

HOUSTON – It’s time to get into the holiday spirit!
Magnolia resident Tony Gullo turned his five-acre home into a brilliant light display featuring dazzling attractions.
“Santa Land,” which Gullo refers to it as, is located at 30723 Old Hockley Road in Magnolia.
Visitors are welcomed to see the light display for free.
Here’s a look at what to expect:
