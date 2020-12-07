Ask 2: Where is the Magnolia house that has the massive Christmas light display?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What is the address for the house in Magnolia that has the massive Christmas light display?

Answer: The Gullo House Christmas Lights Display is located at 30723 Old Hockley Road in Magnolia.

The home is owned by Tony Gullo, who owns several auto dealerships in Montgomery County.

According to his website, Gullo turned his five-acre home into a “Santa Land” which includes several colorful displays and Gullo himself dresses up as Santa Claus.

Check out some of KPRC 2 reporter Keith Garvin’s Facebook Lives from last Thursday below.

Amazing Christmas lights display...highly recommended! KPRC2 / Click2Houston #KPRC2 #christmas #christmas2020 Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Thursday, December 3, 2020

These are probably the most elaborate Christmas decorations I've ever seen....hands down! Free & in Magnolia in Montgomery County! KPRC2 / Click2Houston #KPRC2 Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Thursday, December 3, 2020

