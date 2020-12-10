Houston-area school district gifts $1,000 to most employees for COVID-19

LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Independent School District is offering $1,000 to most employees under a resolution approved Tuesday night by the district’s board of trustees.

The employees earned the incentive for going “above and beyond their duties and responsibilities” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the board resolution.

Trustees voted unanimously to extend a one-time incentive and retention payment to each employee of the district who was employed by Sept. 8, 2020.

According to the district, the payment serves to increase morale and helps employees focus on the work they perform during the disruption of normal operations. It also supports the retention of employees.

Substitutes, temporary workers and employees who are on paid or unpaid administrative leave do not qualify for the payment, according to the district.

Employees who qualify will receive the payment by the time the district closes for the holidays on Dec. 18.