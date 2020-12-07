All aboard! This school bus tours Houston’s River Oaks spectacular Christmas lights display

HOUSTON – Every year during the holiday season, River Oaks is one of the best places to see Texas-sized lights and décor.

Did you know there is a special tour that includes not just the lights but all kinds of fun facts about this historic Houston neighborhood?

Mister Mckinney’s River Oaks Christmas Lights Bus Tour will answer all of your questions.

The tours run every night through January 3rd but are filling up fast! To schedule a tour text, 713-364-8674.

Be sure to tell them you saw this story on Houston Life for a special discount.

