Ex-HISD teacher accused of molesting child arrested again after second person comes forward

HOUSTON – A former Houston Independent School District elementary school teacher has been arrested for a second time after being accused of touching another student during his time as an educator.

David Salisbury, 64, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

According to court documents, his victim was just 5 years old at the time of the assault.

According to court documents, the child claimed Salisbury would inappropriately touch her in a classroom closet then reward her afterward with chocolate.

This is Salisbury’s second arrest.

He was arrested back in November of 2016 when another 5-year-old student made an outcry to her mother and claimed that Salisbury touched her on several occasions.

Salisbury no longer teachers at James Berry Elementary School.