5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Dec. 4

Here are things to know for Friday, Dec. 4

1. Nearly 30 human smuggling victims rescued from southwest Houston home, police say

Nearly 30 people were rescued Thursday from a southwest Houston home that was involved in a human smuggling operation, police said.

The incident was reported on Raven Ridge Drive, near the corner of Court and Hiram Clarke roads.

According to Houston police, officers responded to reports of a man in his underwear running down the street and yelling that he had been kidnapped. The man told officers that dozens of people were being held hostage in the house.

Police said they entered the home and found 29 males and one female inside.

Read more.

2. ‘None of us have been able to grieve’: Alexis Sharkey’s friends seek answer in death of social media influencer

The death of 26-year-old social media influencer Alexis Sharkey has taken an emotional toll on family and friends.

Sharkey’s body was found Nov. 28 along Red Haw Street off the Katy Freeway after she went missing the day before.

Officials have yet to determine Sharkey’s cause of death, but friends and family have said they believe someone killed her.

Read more.

3. Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The president-elect has frequently emphasized mask-wearing as a “patriotic duty” and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.

Biden said he would make the request of Americans on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in the virus, Biden said.

Read more.

4. Mayor Turner considers implementing curfew to help lower COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a tweet that sent shockwaves across the Space City. Turner said he was considering implementing a curfew in Houston.

According to Turner, coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled from six weeks ago, which is the reason he’s mulling over issuing a curfew now.

“We’re looking at the number of people in the hospital, we’re looking at the positivity rate, and then taking a look at peoples’ behavior. When you’re looking at all of those factors, there may come a time where you say, ‘This is where we impose a curfew,’” said Turner.

Read more.

5. ‘Bring your crowd size down’: Turner asks bars, clubs to reduce number of patrons as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday asked bars and clubs-turned-restaurants to reduce their crowd size as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the city.

“Bring your crowd size down,” Turner said.

If cases continue to rise at a rapid rate, Turner said he would consider the idea of implementing a curfew in Houston. He said hospital numbers continue to tick up, although not as fast as they did over the summer.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in