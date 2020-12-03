Mayor Turner considers implementing curfew to help lower COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a tweet that sent shockwaves across the Space City. Turner said he was considering implementing a curfew in Houston.

According to Turner, coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled from six weeks ago, which is the reason he’s mulling over issuing a curfew now.

“We’re looking at the number of people in the hospital, we’re looking at the positivity rate, and then taking a look at peoples’ behavior. When you’re looking at all of those factors, there may come a time where you say, ‘This is where we impose a curfew,’” said Turner.

Houstonian Joshua Daughtery is not a fan of a curfew.

“I think that I’m grown and I’m not going to stay in my house,” said Daughtery.

He says if a curfew is implemented, he plans to break it.

“Sense of freedom is being taken away and things are being imposed on us that we shouldn’t have to endure,” said Daughtery.

However, not everyone agrees.

“I think it’s great. I think the state opened up way too soon and the virus spread rather quickly,” said Houstonian, Debra Mann.

Mann is a veteran and healthcare provider.

“Put everybody in their home and let’s get this disease under control,” said Mann.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon to discuss coronavirus updates. City officials said the conversation will be focused on vaccinations.