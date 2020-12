HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, cases and the city’s positivity rate Thursday afternoon.

Turner will also announce executive level and administrative personnel changes, according to a press release.

The mayor’s presser follows his recent comments about considering the implementation of a curfew in Houston.

It is unknown if Turner will touch on his recent comments at the press conference.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event at 3 p.m.