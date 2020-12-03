Starbucks is giving away a free cup of coffee to frontline workers now through Dec. 31

HOUSTON – Frontline health workers can get a free cup o’ joe this month at your nearest Starbucks.

From now through Dec. 31, anyone who identifies as a first responder or health care workers can get a free tall coffee hot or iced, at no charge.

Virginia Tenpenny, vice president of global social impact for Starbucks told USA TODAY in an interview they believe one way the Seattle coffee giant can do is by offering a free cup of coffee to show gratitude to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Those eligible for the freebie includes members of the military, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dispatchers, hospital staff, police and firefighters.

Starbucks became one of the first companies to offer a freebie to frontline workers during the pandemic from March to May. They have served more than 2 million cups of coffee, USA TODAY reported.