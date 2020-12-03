Need a job? Here’s how to go to work for Rockets star James Harden

HOUSTON – Need a job? Go work for James Harden.

His upcoming restaurant is hiring. Thirteen by James Harden is hosting job fairs to fill more than 100 positions.

The job fairs will be held on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. each day at 1923 Washington Ave.

The upcoming Houston restaurant, owned by Harden, is looking for restaurant and hospitality workers who have fine dining experience to fill full-time positions including managers, servers, mixologists, kitchen staff, bussers, barbacks, valet, hostesses and security.

“Candidates should dress to impress in professional attire and bring a copy of their resume and a valid ID to the job fair,” a news release about the event reads.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced, according to the announcement.

“Thirteen by James Harden aspires to create the finest experience for guests by combining the highest quality food and entertainment, with exceptional service in a cosmopolitan and entertaining atmosphere,” according to a news release. “The new restaurant is committed to providing a positive, safe and supportive work environment in which hospitality-minded employees are developed, trained and rewarded.”

Experienced applicants can call 832-305-2582 or email info@thirteenhou.com for more information.