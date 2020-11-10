5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Nov. 10:

1. Search underway for suspect after Houston police sergeant killed in shootout along North Freeway, chief says

A Houston police sergeant was killed Monday after engaging in a shootout along a freeway in north Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo said investigators are still trying to determine why Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, a 25-year veteran of HPD, engaged someone in a gun battle. He said Rios was hit during the exchange of gunfire and ran to a nearby motel for help. Rios collapsed and died at the scene, Acevedo said.

2. 6 killed in string of Houston homicides Monday

Six people were killed in a string of homicides that were reported Monday in Houston.

It does not appear that any of the killings are related.

Here’s what we know about each of them.

3. Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect, calls for vote-counting and recounts to continue

In his first comments on the presidential election since election night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott avoided acknowledging former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory and said the process of vote counting and recounts should play out.

“Democracy depends upon fair and open elections. We all agree that every legal vote counts and that illegal votes do not. There are processes in place in each state to determine if any vote is legal, and we must respect those processes to ensure the integrity of our elections,” Abbott said in a written statement Monday evening.

4. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris seen as inspiration to women, other groups

People on both sides of the aisle are celebrating the historic significance of what this election outcome means for women.

Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black and first South Asian person to become vice president of the United States.

Vice President-elect Harris has inspired women to dream and attain it with her historic election win.

5. Former GM Jeff Luhnow sues Astros, claims he was scapegoated

Ex-Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow has sued his former employer, claiming he was the scapegoat in the sign-stealing investigation.

The suit goes on to call MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s investigation “deeply flawed,” and claims Rob Manfred consulted with Astros Owner Jim Crane before handing down the punishments.

According to the document, Luhnow was signed to a contract that guaranteed him more than $31 million through 2025.

