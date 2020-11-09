4 killed in string of Houston homicides Monday

HOUSTON – Four people were killed in a string of homicides that were reported Monday in Houston.

It does not appear that any of the killings are related.

Here’s what we know about each of them.

If you have any information about any of these cases, you are asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

6:40 a.m.: Richmond and Montrose

Crime scene tape surrounds the scene of a fatal shooting in the Montrose area of Houston on Nov. 9, 2020. (KPRC)

The first was reported about 6:40 a.m. near the corner of Richmond Avenue and Montrose Boulevard.

Police said the victim was found shot to death on the sidewalk.

7 a.m.: Town Park Drive and Beltway 8

Detectives look over the scene where a man as found dead in the parking lot of Collins Elementary School in the Alief area of Houston on Nov. 9, 2020. (KPRC)

Detective Eric May, of the Houston Police Department, said a man in his early 20s was found lying face down in the parking lot of Collins Elementary School.

May said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area about 6 a.m., but it was dark and foggy at the time, so the witnesses did not see anything.

Police said the victim had been shot at least once.

A passing motorist saw the man lying on the ground and called for help.

May said he does not believe the homicide has any connection to the school.

7:42 a.m.: Yellowstone Boulevard

Police investigate a fatal stabbing in along Yellowstone Boulevard in Houston on Nov. 9, 2020. (KPRC)

According to Houston police Sgt. Mark Holbrook, a man was walking down the street and attacked a man in the driveway of the group home where he lives, leaving the victim fatally stabbed.

Holbrook said the man also stabbed a passerby.

Police were called to the scene by a Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable who happened to be driving by and saw it happen.

The man believed to be responsible for the stabbings was taken into custody. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for observation.

Neither of the victims knew each other, police said.

You can read more here.

11:55 a.m.: Alabama Street

A crime scene investigator photographs a homicide scene outside a convenience store in the 2700 block of Alabama Street in Houston on Nov. 9, 2020. (KPRC)

Houston police said homicide detectives were sent to the 2700 block of Alabama Street after there was a report of a shooting outside of a convenience store.

Police said a man appears to have approached another man in the parking lot and shot him several times.

The gunman appears to have fled the scene on a bicycle, police said.