Houston police sergeant killed in north Houston shooting, official says

HOUSTON – A Houston police sergeant was killed Monday in a shooting in north Houston, according to a spokesman for the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. on the outbound side of Interstate 45 North Freeway near the Little York Road exit.

No other details have been released by police.

The investigation has the northbound feeder road to Interstate 45 blocked between North Shepherd and Little York, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.

This developing story will be updated.