Who was Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios?

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios is seen in this file image taken from an interview he did with KPRC in September 2012. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios was killed Monday afternoon during a shootout along the North Freeway in Houston, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

Rios, 47, was a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, Acevedo said.

The chief said Rios was assigned to Hobby Airport and was on his way to his 2 p.m. shift when the shootout happened.

Acevedo said he leaves behind four children, between 9 and 17 years old. He said Rios also had two cousins who work as detectives at HPD.

Rios is the fourth line-of-duty death at HPD since December, Acevedo said.

