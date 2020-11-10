Who was Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios?

HOUSTON – Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios was killed Monday afternoon during a shootout along the North Freeway in Houston, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

Rios, 47, was a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, Acevedo said.

The chief said Rios was assigned to Hobby Airport and was on his way to his 2 p.m. shift when the shootout happened.

Acevedo said he leaves behind four children, between 9 and 17 years old. He said Rios also had two cousins who work as detectives at HPD.

Rios is the fourth line-of-duty death at HPD since December, Acevedo said.