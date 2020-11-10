These are the Houston police officers who have died in the past year

HOUSTON – The death of a Houston police sergeant Monday marks the fourth line-of-duty death for the Houston Police Department since December.

Here is a look at each of the officers who died, starting with the most recent.

Sgt. Sean Rios

Sgt. Sean Rios is seen in this duty photo provided by the Houston Police Department on Nov. 9, 2020. (HPD)

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Sgt. Sean Rios died after being hit by gunfire during a shootout along the North Freeway on Nov. 9, 2020.

Rios, 47, was a 25-year veteran of HPD.

Sgt. Harold Preston

Acevedo said Sgt. Harold Preston died after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance Oct. 20, 2020.

Elmer Manzano is charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder in connection with the case.

Officer Jason Knox

Officer Jason Knox died May 2, 2020, after the police helicopter he was flying in crashed into the clubhouse of an apartment complex in the Greenspoint neighborhood.

The pilot, Officer Chase Cormier, suffered serious injuries.

Sgt. Christopher Brewster

Photo of fallen HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster who was killed in the line of duty in east Houston on Dec. 7, 2019. (KPRC)

Investigators said Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot and killed while responding to a report of domestic violence Dec. 7, 2019.

Arturo Solis has been charged with capital murder in connection with Brewster’s death.

