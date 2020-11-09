2 stabbed in southeast Houston in what police say appears to be a random attack

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after another man man was stabbed to death Monday morning in what appears to be a random attack in southeast Houston, police say.

Houston Police said a man walking down the street attacked a Hispanic man in his 50s or 60s who lives in a group home and killed him in a driveway in the 5100 block of Yellowstone Boulevard near MLK Boulevard around 8 a.m.

Southeast officers have detained a possible suspect after 2 males were found stabbed at 5100 block of Yellowstone Blvd, near MLK Blvd, about 8 am. One of the victims is deceased. Homicide detectives are en route to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Gyy7UhtMsl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 9, 2020

HPD Homicide’s Sgt. Mark Holbrook said the man then stabbed another passerby.

A Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office deputy drove by and called in the stabbing and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect is now at Ben Taub Hospital for observations, police said.

The motive is unclear, as no one seems to know the suspect and the victims did not know each other.