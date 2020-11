HOUSTON – Sources confirm to KPRC 2’s Vanessa Richardson that former Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow will be filing a lawsuit against the Astros.

In January, Luhnow was fired by Astros owner Jim Crane, alongside manager A.J. Hinch, for their alleged roles in the sign-stealing scandal.

Luhnow was on contract through 2025 and was not paid due to being fired with cause.

