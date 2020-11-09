What-a-surprise! Whataburger reportedly looking to expand to Tennessee after being gone since the ’70s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Whataburger is reportedly spreading the Texas love and flavor to the state of Tennessee.

According to a report from the Nashville Post, the popular burger franchise has chosen Nashville for its first location in the state since the 1970s.

While a spokeswoman for Whataburger has not confirmed the exact location, The Post said they were told the franchise is “looking at a number of locations in Tennessee and in the Nashville area.”

According to the Nashville Post, Tennessee will join the likes of Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and, of course, Texas as states with the popular brand.