5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 2

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 2:

1. VIDEO: Vehicles flying Trump flags surround Biden campaign bus on Texas freeway

Videos circulating on social media show several vehicles flying Trump flags surrounding a Biden campaign bus on a Texas freeway, eventually hitting another vehicle that appeared to be following the bus.

According to officials with the Biden campaign in Texas, the incident happened Friday on Interstate 35 while the bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin. Campaign officials said the caravan surrounded the bus and tried to slow it down, including pulling in front of it and trying to stop it in the middle of the freeway.

Read more.

2. Trump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested the FBI should stop investigating an incident in which his supporters were seen surrounding a Biden campaign bus in Texas, which led Democrats to cancel an event there.

The president’s tweet came hours after the FBI confirmed that it was “aware of the incident and investigating.”

On Sunday night, Trump retweeted a screenshot of the FBI statement, adding: “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

Read more.

3. Texas Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to throw out nearly 127,000 Harris County votes

A legal cloud hanging over nearly 127,000 votes already cast in Harris County was at least temporarily lifted Sunday when the Texas Supreme Court rejected a request by several conservative Republican activists and candidates to preemptively throw out early balloting from drive-thru polling sites in the state’s most populous, and largely Democratic, county.

The all-Republican court denied the request without an order or opinion, as justices did last month in a similar lawsuit brought by some of the same plaintiffs.

Read more.

4. Harris County makes final preparations for Election Day

On Sunday, about 100 County Clerk’s Office staff members worked to process about 400 presiding election judges.

Countless volunteers worked around the clock to make sure everything is right at NRG Arena.

“We are having supply handout for all of our election judges. We have over 800 Election Day voting centers,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said.

Workers made sure election judges had their list of voters for each precinct and other items they need to process voters on Election Day.

Read more.

5. Harris County providing $40M in funding to help residents struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Harris County is providing $40 million in funding to help residents suffering financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Households that are selected and approved will receive a one-time payment of $1,200 for emergency expenses, such as healthcare, rent, utilities, food, internet connectivity, transportation and childcare

The funding is expected to help some 33,333 families with one-time payments of up to $1,200, according to an Oct. 28 press release.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in