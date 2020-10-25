Houston area events, organizations that need volunteers on Thanksgiving Day

As satisfying as a hot plate piled high with roast turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce might be, nothing feeds the soul more on Thanksgiving than giving back to the city you love so much. This year, skip the tryptophan-induced food coma and give back while giving thanks with one of these Thanksgiving volunteer opportunities in the Houston area.

Take note: A number of Houston-area Thanksgiving Day festivities and events have been curtailed this year due to the coronavirus. Those events and organizations that are forging ahead with Thanksgiving Day events and programs are instituting pandemic policies, which include social distancing and face mask requirements. As many events take on a new shape this year amid the pandemic, so do volunteer opportunities, some of which have gone virtual.

What it is: Help nonprofit City Wide Club feed thousands of people at its annual Thanksgiving Super Feast, held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day. At this event, those in need will receive 60 to 80 pound food baskets containing frozen turkey, frozen whole chicken or ham, baked goods, canned goods, bread and some non-perishable items. This year’s Super Feast will be held as a grab-and-go event. Those who attend can walk up or drive up to a distribution site where volunteers will hand out the food baskets.

What they need: Volunteers are needed between 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers will prepare and serve food, distribute new and donated items and help run the event. Ahead of the event, City Wide Club is collecting donations of non-perishable foods, toys and household items. A full list of items can be found here.

How to volunteer: To sign up to volunteer, click here or call City Wide Club at (713) 752-2582.

What it is: Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving is an annual community-wide event hosted on Thanksgiving morning which delivers food to some 5,000 homebound seniors in the Greater Houston and Galveston areas. This Thanksgiving, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteer opportunities are going virtual in order to maintain the safety of Meals on Wheels' staff and senior clients.

What they need: Ahead of the event, Meals on Wheels is collecting monetary contributions and donations of dry dog kibble, which the organization will distribute to the pet owners among its homebound clientele. Volunteers are needed on Thanksgiving Day to check in on homebound seniors over the phone. Volunteers will be given a list of approximately 10 seniors to call between 10:00 a.m. and 12 p.m.

How to volunteer: To sign up to volunteer, click here.

What it is: For some 20 years, Operation Turkey has worked to ensure those in need get a holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day. At various locations throughout Houston, help prepare, package and deliver food to those less fortunate on Thanksgiving day.

What they need: Volunteers are needed on Thanksgiving Day to help prepare, package and deliver food.

How to volunteer: To sign up to volunteer, click here.

What it is: For 13 years, Kids Meals has worked to feed area children who are too young to receive free breakfast and lunch services through their schools. It serves children who aren’t old enough for Kindergarten. Each day, volunteers pack close to 3,000 lunches. During holiday months, that number doubles.

What they need: The organization is always in need of volunteers to pack bag lunches, as well as to deliver meals.

How to volunteer: To sign up to volunteer, click here.

If you know of any events organizations in need of volunteers on Thanksgiving Day, please share the information in the comments below or email us here. We will add it to the list.