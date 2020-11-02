Harris County makes final preparations for Election Day

HOUSTON – On Sunday, about 100 County Clerk’s Office staff members worked to process about 400 presiding election judges.

Countless volunteers worked around the clock to make sure everything is right at NRG Arena.

“We are having supply handout for all of our election judges. We have over 800 Election Day voting centers,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said.

Workers made sure election judges had their list of voters for each precinct and other items they need to process voters on Election Day.

“We give them essentially the control boards that they’ll be using to check in voters on election days, but we don’t have those machines yet. We keep the machines and the control board separate that no one can take anything home and do anything with it,” said Isabel Longoria, election administration nominee.

In Harris county, over 1.4 million people have already voted early.

Hollins said every vote will count on Tuesday.

“As long as you get in line you have the right to vote so get there before 7 p.m. and even if you are in a long line and it stretches out after 7 p.m., as long as you are in line stay there and cast your vote,” Hollins said.

He said there will be over 11,000 workers on Election Day to make sure all votes get counted.