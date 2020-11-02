‘Surface’ actor Eddie Hassell shot, killed in Texas, police say

TEXAS – Actor Eddie Hassell, known for his role in the TV series “Surface,” was shot and killed in Texas on Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was 30.

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road.

Grand Prairie police said they found Hassell was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said Hassell was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reports say Hassell was shot to death during a carjacking that morning.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 972-988-8477.