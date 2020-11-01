VIDEO: Vehicles flying Trump flags surround Biden campaign bus on Texas freeway

AUSTIN, Texas – Videos circulating on social media show several vehicles flying Trump flags surrounding a Biden campaign bus on a Texas freeway, eventually hitting another vehicle that appeared to be following the bus.

According to officials with the Biden campaign in Texas, the incident happened Friday on Interstate 35 while the bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin. Campaign officials said the caravan surrounded the bus and tried to slow it down, including pulling in front of it and trying to stop it in the middle of the freeway.

Most of the videos, including one tweeted by President Donald Trump, show a group of nearly 20 vehicles surrounding a campaign bus that reads “Biden Harris” on the side.

Another video showed one of the trucks in the flag-flying caravan hit a white SUV that appeared to be straddling lanes while traveling behind the campaign bus.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.



These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.

Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, tweeted a picture that purports to show the damaged vehicle.

Today, supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote.

People who replied to her tweet said there is another video circulating that showed the white SUV instigated the incident with the flag-bearing vehicle.

KPRC 2 located one tweet that claims to be video evidence of the white SUV’s instigation.

0 to 0:12 white car behind bus, changes lane to the left. Truck remains in lane behind bus



0:12-0:17 Truck pulls up into space vacated by white car.



0 to 0:12 white car behind bus, changes lane to the left. Truck remains in lane behind bus

0:12-0:17 Truck pulls up into space vacated by white car.

0:17-0:32+ white car tries to cut back into truck/bus lane; straddles both lanes 20+seconds.

Biden campaign officials said that law enforcement responded to their 911 calls and assisted the bus in reaching its destination in Austin and stood guard as campaign staffers debussed. Neither former Vice President Joe Biden nor Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was aboard the bus.

No serious injuries were reported.

A campaign event that was scheduled in Austin was canceled out of an abundance of caution, campaign officials said.

Tariq Thowfeek, communications director of Biden for President Texas, issued the following statement about the incident to KXAN-TV:

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way. Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd.”

KPRC 2 has called the Republican Party of Texas seeking comment.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Austin police are handling the investigation, but a post on the Austin Police Department’s Facebook page said the agency is not investigating the incident because it happened outside of the department’s jurisdiction.