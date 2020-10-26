5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 26

Here are things to know for Monday, Oct. 26:

1. UPDATE: Suspect in custody after 19-year-old fatally shot at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds

A woman was fatally shot at the Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds early Sunday morning, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds in Todd Mission on reports of disturbance. On arrival, they located a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Read more.

2. Drunk driving suspected in crash that left 3 dead, 2 injured in northwest Houston

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a major crash believed to involve speed and alcohol in northwest Houston.

“Within the next day, I anticipate us filing three intoxication manslaughter charges against the driver of that silver Honda and one intoxication assault for the driver of the truck,” said Sean Teare the Chief of Harris County District Attorney’s office vehicular crimes division.

Read more.

3. Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Mon

Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

Barrett’s confirmation on Monday was hardly in doubt, with majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump’s pick. But Democrats were poised to keep the Senate in session into the night in attempts to stall, arguing that the Nov. 3 election winner should choose the nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read more.

4. Eyes turn to Texas as early voting surge surpasses 2016

Texas has already cast nearly 7 million votes, more than anywhere in America.

It’s a rush to the polls in Texas like seldom seen before.

Ten days before Election Day, Texans have already cast as many early votes as they did in 2016 and are nearly 80% of the way toward hitting the total — both early and on Election Day — counted four years ago.

Read more.

5. Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Texas

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate and the California U.S. senator, will be visiting Texas on Friday, according to an email Biden’s campaign sent to Democratic lawmakers in Texas.

“Allow me to provide as a courtesy, the below in person travel notification for Sen. Kamala Harris which will be publicly released momentarily,” the email reads. “Sen. Kamala Harris will be personally traveling to Texas on Friday - October 30. 2020.”

Her visit comes as polls project a tight presidential race in Texas. According to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll, Trump leads Biden in the state by 5 percentage points.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in