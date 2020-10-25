63ºF

HCSO: 3 people dead, 2 others injured in major crash in northwest Houston

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON, Texas – Three people were killed and two others were injured in a major crash in northwest Houston.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of FM 529 (also known as Spencer Road)  and Fairview Street, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

