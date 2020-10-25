HCSO: 3 people dead, 2 others injured in major crash in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Three people were killed and two others were injured in a major crash in northwest Houston.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of FM 529 (also known as Spencer Road) and Fairview Street, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Investigators are on the scene of a major crash at 12239 FM 529 at Fairview. Three people have been confirmed deceased and 2 have been hospitalized. Please avoid the intersection. #hounews pic.twitter.com/xGgt3Uc66M — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 25, 2020

The injured individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.