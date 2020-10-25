Woman killed at Texas Renaissance Festival campground overnight

TODD MISSION, Texas – A woman was killed overnight at the Texas Renaissance Festival campground, according to a representative with the Texas Renaissance Festival.

The incident involved a man and woman. By 8:40 a.m. Sunday, the scene had been cleared, the representative said.

Authorities have not release details surrounding the incident and it’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

The Texas Renaissance Festival released this statement regarding the incident:

"An incident occurred at the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) Fields of New Market Campground in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 25, 2020.

"The Grimes County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that there is no immediate danger in the area.

"Authorities are on the scene investigating. TRF is supporting the investigation, and additional information will be released by the Grimes County Sheriff’s office as details become available. "

