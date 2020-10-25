‘This sh*t sucks.’ Texans quarterback Watson shares disappointment of 1-6 start

This season has been a rollercoaster for the Texans with more negatives than positives.

With the firing of head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, fans hoped for improvement. The week after his firing, the Texans beat Jacksonville.

But since then, the team suffered loses to Tennessee and Green Bay.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was honest about his feeling about being 1-6, after a 35-20 defeat to the Packers.

“This sh*t sucks, honestly,” said Watson in his post-game Zoom with reporters. “This is new to me, so I’m going through it just like everyone else. This is my first time experiencing something like this.”

Watson’s game plan as a leader is to stay optimistic.

“I’m just learning on the fly, trying to stay positive," he said. “Continuing to lead the guys, continuing to come to work each and every day and trying to improve, and just try to find ways to win.”

The good news? The Texans can’t lose next week since its a BYE week.

When asked what he’ll do during that week off, Watson had a simple answer: rest.