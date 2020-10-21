Acevedo to provide update on shooting that killed officer

HOUSTON – Houston police Chief Art Acevedo is set to provide an update Wednesday on a shooting that killed one officer and injured another.

Acevedo has scheduled a 4:45 p.m. news conference about Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting at a home on Holly Hall Street.

The shooting led to the death of Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston and the wounding of Officer Courtney Weller.

Elmer Manzano has been charged with capital murder and two other charges in connection with the case.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Acevedo’s remarks.

This story will be updated.