Elmer Manzano: What we know about suspect after 2 Houston police officers shot

HOUSTON – Channel 2 Investigates has learned the name of the suspect accused of shooting two HPD officers is Elmer Manzano.

According to state criminal records, Manzano was charged in 2002 with felony evading of police. Manzano pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 days in jail. Manzano did not serve his sentence in state prison which is normally the case according to defense attorney Shelby Burns. Questions over how Manzano may have had a firearm, considering his past, is a key question for investigators, Burns says. “There is a very narrow exception in Texas that allows for a convicted felon, after a five-year waiting period to possess a gun, but only when in the home they reside in.” It is unclear whether Manzano had the gun legally or not.

Multiple sources tell Channel 2 Investigates that officers had visited the residence where the shooting occurred as recently as this past Sunday.

This story is developing and more is expected at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.