Charges filed against suspect involved in deadly officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON – Several charges have been filed against a man accused of killing a Houston police sergeant and injuring another officer in Tuesday’s shooting.

Elmer Manzano, 51, was charged with capital murder of a police officer, attempted capital murder of a police officer and aggravated assault with bodily injury on Wednesday.

The incident started as a disturbance call about a domestic violence situation where responding officers were called to an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall near El Rio.

The responding officers, 3-year veteran Officer Courtney Waller, 41-year veteran Sgt. Harold Preston and a 5-year veteran officer arrived at the scene and met Manzano’sestranged wife, who had called police.

Police said she was moving out and wanted to get some items from the apartment but the door was locked. Police said when Manzano’s 14-year-old son unlocked the apartment’s door, Manzano then fired several rounds at the officers.

Police said Waller was shot in the arm and Preston was struck multiple times in the head.

Waller and Preston were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The suspect’s son was also struck in the arm and taken to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Preston was surrounded by family when he died at the hospital Tuesday, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.

Police said Manzano was taken into custody and was hospitalized at Ben Taub for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

KPRC 2 Investigates also obtained an incident report from a Sunday call that was filed by the Houston police officer who responded to the scene of a “disturbance.”