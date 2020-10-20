Suspect in custody after 2 HPD officers shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody and on the way to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday in southwest Houston, in which two Houston police officers were shot.

SWAT officers are on the scene when the situation ended.

The incident started as a disturbance call around 8 a.m., police say. Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall near El Rio around 9:20 a.m.

Two officers were shot and both were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

There will be a 12:30 p.m. update from authorities at the hospital that KPRC plans to live stream. Be sure to watch the live player at the top of this story to view that update.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared the news of the shooting first on Twitter.

We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CytO85yvT4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020

Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) October 20, 2020

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will update with the latest information as it becomes available.