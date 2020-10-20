81ºF

Suspect in custody after 2 HPD officers shot in southwest Houston

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody and on the way to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday in southwest Houston, in which two Houston police officers were shot.

SWAT officers are on the scene when the situation ended.

The incident started as a disturbance call around 8 a.m., police say. Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall near El Rio around 9:20 a.m.

Two officers were shot and both were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared the news of the shooting first on Twitter.

