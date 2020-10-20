Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s death ruled ‘in the line of duty’

HOUSTON – The death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen has been ruled “in the line of duty” after a military investigation into the case, according to a statement issued by the Army on Tuesday.

The ruling entitles Guillen’s family to compensation to help with expenses, a funeral with full military honors, life insurance and final pay and allowances.

Guillen, 20, of Houston, disappeared April 22 from the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters at Fort Hood. Her remains were found more than two months later near the Leon River in Bell County.

Investigators said an Army specialist and killed and dismembered Guillen. The specialist killed himself as officers moved in on him.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, is accused of helping the specialist dispose of Guillen’s body in some nearby woods.