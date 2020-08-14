Here are 10 songs played to remember Vanessa Guillen during her remembrance services

HOUSTON – Friday’s memorial service for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen brought cherished memories and significance to her family and guests.

The music played during the service, which took place at Chavez High School, where she graduated, brings out her own Mexican heritage performed by several singers including a Mariachi band gifted by hip-hop artist Becky G.

Take a listen below.

‘Dreaming of You’ - Selena

One of Selena’s most popular hit was played during a slideshow before the memorial service started at noon Friday, showing photos of Vanessa with family members and friends. Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s older sister, tweeted on Aug. 8 that she “had a beautiful dream with you and it felt so real.”

‘D.E.P Hermano’ - Airam Parez

This song, called “Rest in Peace, brother” in Spanish, talks about the singer’s brother who had passed away and sings about their childhood memories at their hometown. Guillen leaves behind siblings who will forever remember the good and bad times of their childhood.

‘Amor Eterno’ - Rocio Durcal

This all-time classic, sung by the late Rocio Durcal, was performed during the memorial service by a Mariachi group sent by singer Becky G. It encompasses the “eternal love” the Guillen family have for Vanessa.

‘Te Vas Angel Mio’ - Rafael Buendia

Sung by Rafael Buendia, one of the lyrics translates to “When you come back, you won’t find me here. You’ll visit my grave and pray for me.” Mourners called Vanessa an “Angel gone too soon from this world,” and will continue to pray in her honor.

‘Hallelujah’ - Rufus Wainwright

Originally from Rufus Wainwright, this song was performed by Christina Wells during the memorial service.

Note: The video below is a cover of the same song by Pentatonix.

‘Cruz del Olvido’ - Luis Miguel

Legendary Latino Icon Luis Miguel’s ‘Cruz del Olvido’, or ‘Cross of the Forgotten’ signifies that the Guillen family will move on in life without Vanessa, who left behind a legacy for joining the military. The lyrics say “One day you will understand, that I did it for my own good.”

‘Mas Alla del Sol’ - Stainslao Marino

One of the religious songs performed in Spanish signifies that Vanessa Guillen has “a home in heaven, a beautiful home beyond the sun.”

Nena Leal - El Alfarero

The lyrics to the song, translated “The Potter” said “I want a smile when everything goes wrong, I want a praise instead of your complaint, I want your trust in the storm and I want you to learn to forgive too.” Lupe Guillen, Vanessa’s 16-year-old sister, recalled memories of when they were young in her eulogy, including how she “wanted to have real friends just like Vanessa.”

Ge’La - No Estoy Sola

This religious song translates to “I am not alone”, which implies that Vanessa Guillen is not alone in heaven.

Entre Tus Manos - Ray Repp

This final song is actually a message of thanks to the Guillen family. “Because thanks to you, I can understand that if I’m in this world, it is to fulfill a mission,” the lyrics said, which signifies Vanessa Guillen’s mission on Earth.

