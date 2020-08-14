Remembering Vanessa Guillen: These are some of the most poignant moments from her funeral services

HOUSTON – The world is remembering Vanessa Guillen on Friday and Saturday, and here are some of the most moving moments from social media and our full KPRC 2 coverage as remembrances unfolded in Houston.

Guillen’s casket is carried in a white carriage:

This was a particularly powerful moment as people gathered along the route to pay their respects to the soldier.

Image captured at the remembrance services for Vanessa Guillen on Aug. 14, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Guillen’s casket enters the auditorium at Chavez High School:

Military service members carried Guillen’s casket into the auditorium for funeral services at Chavez High School, the same school where she attended and graduated from in 2018.

The arrivals:

People arriving for the remembrance services were decked out in #Justice4Vanessa t-shirts and other garb celebrating her life.

Overwhelming moments:

Family members and friends gathered for the services. It was a moment of high emotion.

Service members remember Guillen:

This service member attended the services for Guillen. When she approached Guillen’s casket, she saluted the fallen soldier.

Music and memory:

The musical selections featured in the remembrance services told a story of Vanessa Guillen’s life, heritage and family background.

Rosary reading:

The rosary reading at the remembrance service on Friday was particularly powerful. All of the women taking part wore white and matching white masks.

