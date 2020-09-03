5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Sept. 3

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 3:

1. US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.

The decision to go it alone, first reported by The Washington Post, follows the White House’s decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO. Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.

2. Texas Supreme Court stops Harris County from sending ballot-by-mail applications to ineligible registered voters

The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily stopped the Harris County clerk from sending ballot-by-mail applications to all of the county’s 2.4 million registered voters.

The stay issued by the court comes just days after a lawsuit was filed by the Harris County Republican Party against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.

3. Louisiana family with 7 children who evacuated to Houston due to Laura forced to sleep in SUV

A Louisiana family said they evacuated for Hurricane Laura only to end up living out of their vehicle in Houston.

Dwayne Thomas, his wife and seven children are from Lake Charles. He said they spent three nights parked outside of a hotel in Houston.

They initially went to a different hotel for vouchers, but those were gone by the time the family arrived.

4. ICE detainee from Honduras dies from coronavirus complications at Conroe hospital, officials say

A 50-year-old Honduran man being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has died from coronavirus complications at a Conroe hospital, officials announced Wednesday.

ICE officials said Fernando Sabonger-Garcia was transferred to Conroe Regional Medical Center on July 26 from the Joe Corley Processing Center after exhibiting COVID-19-related symptoms. A COVID-19 test was administered by CRMC medical staff on July 26 and came back positive the same day, officials said. He suffered respiratory failure and was pronounced dead on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. by medical professionals at CRMC, officials said.

5. With no Lotto Texas winner Wednesday, jackpot now at whopping $37.5M

Who wants to be a millionaire?

The Lotto Texas jackpot, which was at its largest prize in more than a decade Wednesday night, only got larger after the numbers drew no winners. The jackpot is now even sweeter at $37.5 million for Saturday’s drawing.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Clamber: [ klam-ber, klam-er ] (verb) To climb, using both feet and hands; climb with effort or difficulty.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Sept. 3, 1783: The American Revolution officially comes to an end when representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Spain and France sign the Treaty of Paris.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“This is the precept by which I have lived: Prepare for the worst; expect the best; and take what comes.” - Hannah Arendt

