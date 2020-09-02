97ºF

Texas Supreme Court stops Harris County from sending mail-in ballot applications to ineligible voters

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily stopped the Harris County clerk from sending mail-in ballot applications to all of the county’s 2.4 million registered voters.

The stay issued by the court comes just days after a lawsuit was filed by the Harris County Republican Party against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.

Hollins said Monday it was his duty to send the mail-in ballot applications to the public because the coronavirus pandemic had closed his office to all but those with appointments.

A spokeswoman for Hollins’ office said no applications had been sent to voters under the age of 65 because the clerk was waiting to get a decision from the court.

In Texas, you are allowed to vote by mail if:

  • You will be away from the county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period.
  • You are sick or disabled.
  • You will be 65 years of age or older on Election Day.
  • You are confined in jail, but eligible to vote.

