Harris County Clerk sued by state, county GOP over effort to send ballot by mail applications to all registered voters

HOUSTON – The state of Texas filed lawsuit against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins Monday in an effort to stop him from sending ballot by mail applications to all 2.4 million registered voters in the county.

”This blatant violation of law undermines our election security and integrity and cannot stand. I will continue to fight for safe, fair, and legal elections across the state,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

Hollins told KPRC 2 he is confident the law is on his side.

“These legal challenges are totally unfounded. And not based in any real understanding of Texas law. We’ve been assured by the County Attorney’s office that what we’re doing is a furthering of our duty as the election administrator in Harris County,” he said.

Hollins says he wants to mail the applications because, by law, he must make vote-by-mail applications available to the public but due to the coronavirus pandemic, his office is currently closed to the public, except by appointment.

“If it’s my office’s duty to share these forms with the public, then we’re going to share these forms with the public, along with guidance that lets them know very clearly who’s eligible to vote by mail and who’s not,” he said.

Dissenters of Hollins’ move include the Harris County Republican Party, which filed a petition Sunday with the Texas Supreme Court to stop Hollins. The county GOP says Hollins’ plan could lead people to misuse or abuse the vote-by-mail privilege.

“We need to maintain the integrity of the voting system, and we need to have a clerk who’s going to follow the law,” said attorney Jared Woodfill, who is representing the Harris County Republican Party.

In Texas, you are eligible to vote by mail if: