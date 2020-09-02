ICE detainee from Honduras dies from coronavirus complications at Conroe hospital, officials say

CONROE, Texas – A 50-year-old Honduran man being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has died from coronavirus complications at a Conroe hospital, officials announced Wednesday.

ICE officials said Fernando Sabonger-Garcia was transferred to Conroe Regional Medical Center on July 26 from the Joe Corley Processing Center after exhibiting COVID-19-related symptoms. A COVID-19 test was administered by CRMC medical staff on July 26 and came back positive the same day, officials said. He suffered respiratory failure and was pronounced dead on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. by medical professionals at CRMC, officials said.

According to officials, Sabonger-Garcia entered ICE custody July 7 after being transferred from the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials said entered the U.S. near Brownville, Texas, about Aug. 13, 2019. On Aug. 16, 2019, he encountered the U.S. Border Patrol at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint in Sarita, Texas, and was taken into custody.

The man’s family has been notified by authorities in Honduras, officials said.