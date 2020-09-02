Lotto Texas jackpot reaches $36.75M, making it the largest prize in more than a decade

HOUSTON – Who wants to be a millionaire?

The Lotto Texas jackpot has reached its largest prize in more than a decade after drawing an estimated $36.75 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

On May 29, 2010, the game’s largest jackpot prize reached an advertised $97 million. Wednesday’s jackpot will stand as the fifth-largest jackpot prize in the world. According to lottery officials, the winner of the May 2010 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas located at 8902 Garland Road and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

“Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game’s largest jackpot prize in more than (a) decade,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

According to lottery officials, May 16, 2018, was the last jackpot winner of more than $30 million, which was claimed by a Houston resident who won an advertised jackpot of $35.25 million.

So far, only one person, a Laredo resident, has won a Lotto Texas jackpot in 2020 claiming $17.5 million for the drawing on Jan 15.

The Lotto Texas drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. You can watch the webcast of the official drawing here.