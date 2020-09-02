Mother jumps out of hijacked car in motion with infant to escape violent kidnapping

Hoping for a better outcome, a mother jumped out of a moving vehicle with her baby in order to escape a violent kidnapping, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

According to the report, the Aug. 18 incident began at an Exxon Gas Station in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The woman says she had bought dinner and pulled over at the gas station to eat while her 1-year-old baby slept, FOX 5 reports.

Security footage from the gas station shows a man approaching the 23-year-old woman from behind while she was eating near her car’s trunk.

After startling her, police say the suspect reached for what the woman believed was a gun and punched her multiple times in the face, according to FOX 5.

After forcing the woman into the backseat of her car, the suspect got in the vehicle and began to drive away while demanding money from the woman.

According to police, the car was traveling at 50 mph when the mother leaped from the vehicle with her baby, still in the car seat.

Only the mother was injured in the fall and the car seat was damaged.

According to FOX 5, the woman’s car was found abandoned the following day in Duluth, Georgia.