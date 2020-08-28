5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, August 28

Here are things you need to know for Friday, August 28:

1. 17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha after police shooting of Black man

A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested Wednesday after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) from Kenosha, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the attack Tuesday that was largely captured on cellphone video.

2. 6 deaths in Louisiana tied to Hurricane Laura

Louisiana officials now know of 6 deaths tied to Hurricane Laura.

Laura blasted through the Louisiana coast and made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday, wreaking damage on the industrial, casino city of Lake Charles.

3. Nearly 600K Texans will lose access to a program that prevented electricity shut-offs during pandemic on Oct. 1

On Oct. 1, Texans who were previously protected by a state program blocking utility disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic, could again be at risk of having their lights shut off because they can’t pay their bills. And some could be on the hook for some back payments.

The Electricity Relief Program was enacted by the Public Utility Commission, a state utility regulator, in late March to provide relief to those facing financial insecurity due to the coronavirus, as thousands of Texans lost their jobs due to mandatory shutdowns.

4. President Donald Trump says he’ll visit Texas to survey damage

President Donald Trump is planning to visit Texas this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

“We’ll probably be going Saturday or Sunday and we’ll be heading to Texas and Louisiana and maybe an additional stop,” Trump said Thursday afternoon during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C.

5. A Texas teacher who posted Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ posters in her virtual classroom was placed on leave after parents complained

A Texas teacher displayed a collage of digital posters, just like the ones in her real classroom: one read “Black Lives Matter,” another included a rainbow flag and a third had a phrase written in Spanish that highlights solidarity between Black and brown people. On the digital chalk board, she asked students to put their name and preferred pronoun in the chatbox. Then, she posted a screenshot of her classroom on her social media.

On Sunday, one day before she was supposed to welcome her students back virtually for the first day of class, she was told by a school official to take down the signs. She refused. A few hours later, she was placed on leave.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Whinge: [ hwinj, winj ] (verb) to complain; whine.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Aug. 28, 1955: While visiting family in Money, Mississippi, 14-year-old Emmett Till, an African-American from Chicago, is brutally murdered for allegedly flirting with a white woman four days earlier.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also.” - Charles Horton Cooley

